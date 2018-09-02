Patriots Practice Report: Trent Brown Absent, Duke Dawson Limited

FOXBORO, Mass. — It was easy to spot the missing player from New England Patriots practice.

Starting left tackle Trent Brown, who’s the biggest player on the roster at 6-foot-8, 380 pounds, was the lone absence from Sunday’s session. Brown practiced all of last week then sat out of Thursday night’s game with the rest of the Patriots’ starters. He joined the other starters for game-field sprints.

The Patriots kept just seven offensive linemen on their initial active roster in Brown, offensive tackles Marcus Cannon and LaAdrian Waddle, guards Joe Thuney and Shaq Mason, center David Andrews and interior lineman Ted Karras. They plan to add another player, according to offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia.

Cornerback Duke Dawson, a 2018 second-round pick, was limited in practice and didn’t participate in positional drills.

Running backs Sony Michel and Rex Burkhead did take part in individual drills, though the media wasn’t able to stay for full-team sessions.

The Patriots had eight practice squad players on the field. They signed offensive linemen Cole Croston and James Ferentz, wide receiver Riley McCarron, running back Ralph Webb, cornerback Jomal Wiltz, defensive end Trent Harris, defensive tackle Vincent Valentine and quarterback Danny Etling. A source told NESN.com injured linebacker Harvey Langi is signing to the practice squad, but he wasn’t on the field.

The Patriots also appear to be placing tight end Ryan Izzo on injured reserve. He wasn’t present at practice.

