Patriots Practice Squad Tracker: Ralph Webb, Vincent Valentine Stick Around

FOXBORO, Mass. — Of the players waived by the New England Patriots on Saturday, three were claimed by other teams and one will sign with a different practice squad.

That leaves 20 possibilities for the Patriots’ practice squad. We already know some players who will stick around.

The Patriots are signing defensive tackle Vincent Valentine, linebacker Harvey Langi and running back Ralph Webb to their practice squad, sources told NESN.com. The Patriots also are signing quarterback Danny Etling to their practice squad, a source told the Providence Journal’s Mark Daniels.

Former Patriots punter Corey Bojorquez and cornerback Ryan Lewis were claimed by the Buffalo Bills. Former Patriots safety A.J. Moore was claimed by the Houston Texans. Ex-Patriots cornerback Cyrus Jones will sign with the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad.

We’ll keep this tracker updated as more information comes in.

