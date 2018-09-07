Patriots’ Rex Burkhead Laughs Off Question About Status For Fantasy Owners

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead missed the entire preseason with a knee injury, but he’s now fully healthy, according to the team’s injury report.

Fantasy football owners still are wondering if Burkhead will get a full workload in Week 1, or if he’ll have to work back to full strength after the injury. Burkhead wasn’t saying Friday in the locker room.

“I got no comment on that,” Burkhead said laughing.

“I’m looking forward to this week, getting back out there on the field,” Burkhead said. “We got a great challenge ahead of us, for sure with the Texans. Doing whatever we can with the little time left to really hone in on details and look forward to playing Sunday.”

But does he feel 100 percent two days before the Patriots’ season opener against the Houston Texans?

“I don’t really want to comment on anything like that but just looking forward to being back out there,” Burkhead said.

Burkhead is joined in the Patriots’ running back stable by third-down back James White, newcomer Jeremy Hill and rookie Sony Michel. Michel is still limited with a knee injury, so Burkhead likely will share carries with Hill and targets out of the backfield with White.

Despite Burkhead’s offseason injury, we still expect him to get a heavy workload as the Patriots’ top ball-carrier in Week 1.

