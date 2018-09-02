Patriots’ Trey Flowers In For Week 1: ‘It’s Time For Football To Be Played’

FOXBORO, Mass. — It sure sounds like Trey Flowers will make his return to the New England Patriots’ lineup in next Sunday’s regular-season opener against the Houston Texans.

Flowers, who missed all four preseason games with an undisclosed injury, said Friday he expects to play in Week 1.

“Yeah, man. That’s the plan,” the defensive end said. “I play football, and it’s time for football to be played, so I expect to be out there.”

Flowers, who is entering his fourth NFL season, is the Patriots’ best pass rusher, having led the team in sacks and quarterback hits in each of the last two seasons. His 25 QB hits last season were tied for seventh-most in the league, and he added an additional nine in the postseason to go along with one sack and three tackles for loss.

The Patriots’ defense will face a tough opponent next Sunday in Houston’s Deshaun Watson, who nearly led the Texans to an upset victory at Gillette Stadium last season. Watson is one of the NFL’s most athletic quarterbacks, and he hurt New England with his legs in the teams’ last meeting, rushing eight times for 41 yards to go along with 301 passing yards in a 36-33 Patriots victory.

“Watson is a guy that’s definitely hard to bring down, definitely hard to play, especially in my position,” said Flowers, who was credited with a sack and two QB hits in that Week 3 contest. “But it’s just a guy that we’ve got to contain. We’ve got to make sure we stay disciplined in our rush lanes and keep eyes on him and make sure that we don’t allow him to escape the pocket and make plays with his legs.”

Flowers hinted last week that he would be available against the Texans, saying he’d be ready to play in Thursday’s preseason finale if asked to. He was not, as the Patriots sat all of their starters in their 17-12 win over the New York Giants.

