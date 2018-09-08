Patriots Vs. Texans Preview: What To Watch For In Season-Opening Matchup

The Houston Texans never have beaten the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, but they came darn close last year.

In quarterback Deshaun Watson’s second career start, the Texans sacked Tom Brady five times, scored a defensive touchdown, racked up 33 points and held a lead with less than two minutes remaining before Brady pulled off one of his signature improbable comebacks.

The Patriots converted two third-and-longs on their final possession, and Brady found Brandin Cooks for the game-winning touchdown with 23 seconds left to cap a 36-33 victory.

The teams went on to have drastically different seasons following that dramatic affair, with the Patriots losing the following week but righting the ship en route to a Super Bowl appearance and the Texans cratering a month later after Watson tore his ACL. Now, they’re set to meet again Sunday in Foxboro, Mass., to kick off the 2018 NFL season.

THE ODDS

The Patriots currently are pegged as 6-point home favorites over the Texans, who have beaten New England just once in 10 tries (the Wes Welker torn ACL game in Week 17 of the 2009 season) since the franchise’s inception in 2002.

Some other stats to consider:

— New England has lost two of its last four season openers, including last year’s 42-17 butt-whooping against the Kansas City Chiefs.

— The Patriots have scored 27 or more points in each of their last nine meetings with the Texans, including a 27-0 shutout with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback in 2016.

— The Texans are winless in six trips to Foxboro, with two of those losses coming in the postseason.

INJURY REPORT

Running back Sony Michel (knee), tight end Jacob Hollister (hamstring), offensive tackle Marcus Cannon (calf) and safety Nate Ebner (knee) all are listed as questionable for the Patriots. Michel and Hollister were limited in practice this week, while Cannon and Ebner were full participants.

The fact New England currently has just one backup tackle on its 53-man roster (LaAdrian Waddle) suggests Cannon, the team’s starting right tackle, likely will play. He’d better bring his A-game, because Houston’s pass rush is no joke.

Defensive end Trey Flowers and running back Rex Burkhead both plan to suit up after sitting out the preseason with injuries. Linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley, who was limited in practice with an illness earlier this week, was removed from the injury report Friday.

Rookie cornerback Duke Dawson was placed on injured reserve Thursday with a hamstring injury, sidelining him until at least Week 9.

The Texans, meanwhile, will have Watson, defensive end J.J. Watt (broken leg) and linebacker Whitney Mercilus (torn pectoral muscle) back after all three suffered season-ending injuries in 2017. No. 2 receiver Will Fuller is listed as questionable for Houston, as are fellow wideouts Keke Coutee and Sammie Coates.

PATRIOTS’ OFFENSE VS. TEXANS’ DEFENSE

Brady was positively brilliant in these teams’ last meeting, completing 25 of 35 passes for 378 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions. And he did that all despite being sacked five times and hit eight times by Houston’s fearsome front seven, which returns stars Watt, Mercilus and Jadeveon Clowney.

While the Patriots traditionally have succeeded in neutralizing Watt — the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year has managed just one half-sack against New England in seven career meetings, including playoffs — Clowney was a menace in that Week 3 matchup, tallying two sacks, three QB hits, four tackles for loss and a fumble return for a touchdown off a Mercilus strip sack.

The Texans also have talented linebackers in Bernardrick McKinney and Zach Cunningham, both of whom tallied 90-plus tackles last season, and they like to move their pass rushers to different spots along the defensive front, making communication highly important for a Patriots offensive line that is integrating a new left tackle, Trent Brown.

Brady still has tight end Rob Gronkowski, wide receiver Chris Hogan and running backs James White and Burkhead to throw to, but New England’s receiving corps underwent a drastic makeover this summer. Gone are Cooks, Danny Amendola and the suspended Julian Edelman; in their place are Hogan, Phillip Dorsett and big-play threat Cordarrelle Patterson. Riley McCarron and Chad Hansen round out the depth chart.

Hollister, if active, is likely to take on a larger role in the passing game, too, as the Patriots look to best a Texans secondary that added former Arizona Cardinals safety Tyrann Mathieu during the offseason.

Burkhead and Jeremy Hill will share ball-carrying duties. The Patriots’ rushing attack was abysmal against the Texans last season, averaging 2.95 yards per carry.

PATRIOTS’ DEFENSE VS. TEXANS’ OFFENSE

Watson is one of the NFL’s most exciting young quarterbacks, and he gave the Patriots’ defense major headaches last September by routinely wriggling out of the grasp of helpless pass rushers. He threw for 301 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions (one of which came on a game-ending Hail Mary) while also rushing seven times for 41 yards. The Patriots sacked him just twice despite notching 25 total pressures.

The Patriots’ defense spent the week working on containing Watson, who too often was allowed to escape the pocket and extend plays with his legs. One of those legs did endure a major knee injury less than a year ago, though, so it’ll be interesting to see if Watson has fully regained his elusiveness in his first game back.

Protecting Watson will be a revamped Texans offensive line that swapped out four of its five starters after a dreadful 2017 campaign. They’ll face a Patriots pass rush that should be improved following the offseason acquisition of Adrian Clayborn and Derek Rivers’ and Keionta Davis’ returns to health.

While New England’s front seven will be focused on Watson, the secondary will have its hands full with DeAndre Hopkins, one of the NFL’s top receivers. Despite catching passes from Tom Savage and T.J. Yates for more than half of last season, Hopkins still managed to have one of the best years of his career, catching 96 passes for 1,378 yards and 13 touchdowns to earn first-team All-Pro honors.

Against the Patriots, Hopkins caught seven passes on eight targets for 76 yards and also drew a 34-yard pass interference penalty on cornerback Stephon Gilmore. It remains to be seen how the Pats will cover Hopkins on Sunday, but Gilmore and fellow starting corner Eric Rowe both have the size and length to match up physically with the 6-foot-1, 215-pound wideout.

