Pedro Martinez Discusses Why A’s Will Beat Yankees, Face Red Sox In ALDS

The Boston Red Sox will begin their playoff race Friday at Fenway Park when the American League Division Series begins.

What they don’t know is who their opponent will be, but that will change Tuesday after the Oakland Athletics and New York Yankees fight for a shot at the World Series title in the Wild Card game.

While a Red Sox-Yankees division series would be great for the historic rivalry, former Boston pitcher Pedro Martinez believes his old team will welcome a hungry Athletics team to Fenway and not the Bronx Bombers.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images