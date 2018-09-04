Peter King Predicts Super Bowl LIII Matchup Will Feature Patriots

The New England Patriots’ stranglehold on the AFC will continue for at least one more season, according to Peter King.

King, who included his Super Bowl LIII prediction in his most recent “Football Morning in America” column, expects the Patriots to again rule the AFC in 2018 before falling to the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Feb. 3., 2019.

Here’s what King wrote:

My Super Bowl pick — which annually stinks — is a combo platter of the old and the new. I’m going all-in on the franchise that last won a playoff game with Marc Bulger under center. Super Bowl 53, Atlanta, Feb. 3, 2019: Los Angeles Rams 29, New England 20.

Expectations are sky-high for the Rams this season, and rightfully so. Not only did Los Angeles go 11-5 last season before falling to the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC divisional round. The Rams also made some splashy offseason moves, adding Ndamukong Suh, Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib to their defense and Brandin Cooks to their offense.

The Patriots, meanwhile, are coming off a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII. They had a rather strange offseason in which they lost several notable players, including Cooks (traded to the Rams), Dion Lewis, Danny Amendola, Nate Solder and Malcolm Butler. But they’re still led by Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, so they’re again the favorites to emerge from the AFC.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images