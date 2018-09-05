‘Philly Special’ Eagles Statue Unveiled Outside Lincoln Financial Field

The famous “Philly Special” play from Super Bowl LII forever will live in Philadelphia Eagles’ lore, and now it will forever be cast in bronze outside Lincoln Financial Field.

A statue of Eagles quarterback Nick Foles and head coach Doug Pederson discussing the play, which resulted in a touchdown and gave Philly a 22-12 lead over the New England Patriots entering halftime of the Super Bowl, was unveiled Wednesday.

PHILLY PHILLY! Bud Light unveils 'Philly Special' statue at Lincoln Financial Field https://t.co/1qq7bL2IEW #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/ajDTl5EzTp — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) September 5, 2018

The statue would be cooler if it was Foles in the act of catching the pass. Anyway, here’s a video of the famous play:

The play was the subject of controversy due to the fact the Eagles might have been guilty of an illegal formation penalty on the play, but it wasn’t called and Foles became the first quarterback in Super Bowl history to catch a touchdown.

The Eagles will open the 2018 NFL season Thursday night at home against the Atlanta Falcons. Philly will unveil its Super Bowl LII champions banner before kickoff. You can bet the “Philly Special” will be featured in any highlight reels shown during the banner ceremony.

