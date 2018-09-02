Pocono (Jokingly) Investigates Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Bathroom Autograph

Dale Earnhardt Jr. might want to lawyer up.

A Reddit user recently shared a photo of what appears to be Earnhardt’s signature on a bathroom stall at Pocono Raceway. Earnhardt hasn’t confirmed the authenticity of the autograph, though he hasn’t denied putting his John Hancock right next to a porcelain throne, either.

For those unaware, here’s what we’re talking about:

Looks legit — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) August 18, 2018

Set amid the picturesque Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania, Pocono Raceway has a reputation for being one of NASCAR’s prettiest, most family-friendly tracks. So, it should come as no surprise that local authorities are taking Earnhardt’s alleged transgressions very, very seriously.

Check out the video below to see the ongoing “investigation” at the Tricky Triangle:

BREAKING NEWS: Did @DaleJr sign a Pocono Raceway bathroom stall!?!? Pocono Mountain Regional Police 🚓 are currently on the scene to see if the @JRMotorsports team owner and @NASCARonNBC race analyst was the man behind this shocking act. 😮 #TrickyChroniclesTV #PoconoStyle pic.twitter.com/A0UDeTLNIY — Pocono Raceway (@poconoraceway) August 30, 2018

They’re coming for you, Dale.

All jokes aside, the fact that Earnhardt autographed a bathroom stall is both totally awesome and totally something he would do. He might want to be on his best behavior at Darlington Raceway this weekend, though.

Speaking of Darlington, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is gearing up for Sunday’s Bojangles’ Southern 500, the series’ annual throwback race. And, per usual, the eye-popping paint schemes are stealing the show.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images