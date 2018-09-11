Proof It Was A Horrible Week 1 For Jon Gruden, Debuting NFL Coaches

Debuting NFL head coaches will want to put Week 1 of the 2018 NFL season quickly behind them.

All seven of them making their head coaching debut for their new team lost this past week, with the official total being 0-7. Here’s a rundown of the carnage:

Mike Vrabel, Tennessee Titans: lost 27-20 to Miami Dolphins

Pat Shurmur, New York Giants: lost 20-15 to Jacksonville Jaguars

Matt Nagy, Chicago Bears: lost 24-23 to Green Bay Packers

Steve Wilks, Arizona Cardinals: lost 24-6 to Washington Redskins

Frank Reich, Indianapolis Colts: lost 34-23 to Cincinnati Bengals

Matt Patricia, Detroit Lions: lost 48-17 to New York Jets

Jon Gruden, Oakland Raiders: lost 33-13 to Los Angeles Rams

Ouch.

Not only did these coaches go winless, the average margin of defeat was 13.3 points.

Two of those losses came on “Monday Night Football” in Patricia’s and Gruden’s debuts. Patricia’s Lions, in particular, looked especially awful against an inferior Jets squad led by a rookie quarterback in Sam Darnold.

It’s only one week and one game, but these results help show how important coaching stability is in the NFL. Changing coaches is difficult, and installing a new system on one or both sides of the ball takes time.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images