Raiders GM Explains Why They Elected To Trade Khalil Mack To Bears

Khalil Mack is an exceptionally rare talent, so it obviously would take a lot to get him traded.

It did, but it certainly wasn’t the Oakland Raiders’ plan all along.

An ongoing contract dispute ended Saturday morning when the Raiders traded their star edge rusher to the Chicago Bears. As he prepared for the final year of his deal, Mack held out the entirety of training camp in hopes of getting a new contract.

Instead, he ended up in Chicago. However, by day’s end he was the owner of the incredibly lucrative deal he was in pursuit of. So while it came with a change of scenery, he got what he wanted.

But how about the Raiders?

In the end, they got a pair of first-round picks for him, but it wasn’t until the last second they realized trying to keep Mack in Oakland would be a fruitless effort. Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie on Sunday explained when they decided they would have to trade him.

“My whole thought process was to get Khalil (signed),” McKenzie said, via CBS Sports. “It was at the end, in the final hour, that it just hit. It hit hard and heavy. It was not a plan to trade him at all.”

McKenzie later shed some light on some of the reasons things weren’t panning out at the negotiating table.

“There were some things that weren’t meshing between the two proposals,” McKenzie said. “That made it hard to go into details. We were trying to figure out ways to get it done, but it wasn’t going to look like what Khalil wanted. The bottom line is he couldn’t come in. By him not coming in, it showed him we probably have to see what in the world is going to happen if this continues.

“We will pay top dollar,” McKenzie added. “We couldn’t get around giving Khalil what he wanted. We will pay top dollar to top players. We just could not get it worked out with Khalil. When it seemed like it was going that way, we decided to make a move with the trade. We will be able attract players. …We’ll find a way to continue to play good football. We’re not worried about the outside perception of free agency. We will get free agents in here when its time to do that and we will keep our own. Sometimes you can’t keep them all. That’s just the way it goes.”

We’ll have to see how much this deal comes back to bite the Raiders in the caboose or benefits the Bears. But with the description McKenzie just gave, maybe it was for the best they at least got something for Mack instead of him walking for nothing next spring.

