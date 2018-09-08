Ray Allen Puts Past Aside, Praises Celtics In Hall Of Fame Speech

Ray Allen didn’t have the prettiest end to his tenure with the Celtics, but that’s not what the former sharpshooter will remember about his time in Boston.

Allen received the highest individual honor for a basketball player Friday night when he was inducted into the Pro Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass. And despite some bumps in the road with his former C’s teammates, Allen made sure to show some love to the franchise that brought him his first career NBA title.

“In my 12th year, I paired up with a couple of Hall of Famers in Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett,” Allen said, per ESPN’s Chris Forsberg. “Never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined that I’d end up on that (title) stage.”

Allen’s issues during his time with the Celtics have become well-documented, most notably instances of not seeing eye-to-eye with Rajon Rondo and Doc Rivers. Despite these not-so-fond memories, Allen always can look back at his stint with Boston as five seasons filled with remarkable success.

