Red Sox Notes: Alex Cora Explains Decision To Pull Nathan Eovaldi After Sixth

Nathan Eovaldi was cruising Tuesday night, which made his somewhat abrupt departure from the game a little perplexing.

The hard-throwing right-hander was in the midst of one of his best outings since joining the Boston Red Sox, allowing just two hits with as many walks and five strikeouts over six scoreless innings in Tuesday’s game against the New York Yankees. By the time he got out of the sixth — which easily was his most chaotic frame of the night — he tossed just 83 pitches and still was lighting up the radar gun with his fastball.

The 28-year-old didn’t return for the seventh, however, and in that fateful frame, the bullpen was unable to preserve the 1-0 lead. Brandon Workman let two runners reach with walks, then Ryan Brasier allowed a three-run homer.

The Red Sox ultimately lost 3-2.

So why did Sox manager Alex Cora pull Eovaldi when he did? Following the game, the skipper explained his reasoning.

“We’ve got to take care of him. He hasn’t pitched in a while,” Cora said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “It was something coming in — I had an idea we wanted six. That was a stressful inning, the sixth inning, so that’s good enough.

“I think both, actually,” Cora later responded when asked if it was the inning or pitch total that prompted him to end Eovaldi’s night. “And the inning that he just pitched (was hectic), so we were happy with that.”

The last time Eovaldi had taken the mound was last Tuesday, and it was out of the bullpen. With so much health uncertainty surrounding Red Sox pitching, both in the bullpen and rotation, it’s not a surprise Cora elected to err on the side of caution.

Here are some other notes from Tuesday’s Red Sox-Yankees game:

— The bullpen has been Boston’s biggest question mark this season, so the meltdown Tuesday didn’t exactly elicit feelings of comfort.

Both Workman and Brasier have been stable this season at the big league level, which makes their respective performances all the more concerning. It has been clear lately that Cora has been fiddling with different pitchers in different roles to see what works out, and Tuesday’s experiment didn’t pan out too well.

Cora after the game harped on the fact that getting Matt Barnes, who is out with hip inflammation, back will be key for his bullpen’s success.

“When we get healthy, when we get everybody healthy we should be fine,” Cora said. “As you guys know Barnes is a big part of what we’re trying to do in the bullpen. That’s a guy that we’ve been relying (on) the whole season, and when he comes back we know we’ve got Craig (Kimbrel), we’ve got Barnesy, we’ve got Ryan and then we’ll go from there.”

— Speaking of Barnes, Cora said prior to Tuesday’s game that the right-hander could be back in game action at some point early next week.

“Barnesy was here for treatment,” Cora told reporters, via MassLive. “He’ll throw a bullpen tomorrow, and hopefully we can get him back during the week. We’ve got a plan mapped out for him. It’s just a matter of how he comes out of the bullpen tomorrow. Maybe live BP and get him back in action early next week.”

— Mookie Betts exited Sunday’s game after hurting his side while making a throw, but was expected to be in the lineup Tuesday.

With the poor weather, however, Cora held Betts out of Tuesday’s game as a precaution. There were a few chances where Betts could have pinch hit in the late innings, but he didn’t get the call.

That was by design.

“I wasn’t going to use him, not today,” Cora said. “He’s good. He’ll come back tomorrow most likely — I know I said that Sunday — but he should DH (Wednesday).

