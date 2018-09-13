Red Sox Notes: David Price Continues Second-Half Dominance Ahead Of Postseason

David Price has been absolutely dominant in the second half of the season.

Coming into Wednesday’s game, the southpaw was toting a 1.78 ERA and a 0.89 WHIP in his appearances since the Major League Baseball All-Star break. He continued that dominance Wednesday night when he tossed seven scoreless innings, giving up three hits, zero walks and striking out seven in the Boston Red Sox’s 1-0 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park.

It certainly looks as if the wrist Price bruised on a comebacker against the Miami Marlins in August hasn’t slowed him down one bit, as the left-hander continued his success on the bump in Boston’s 100th win of the season to improve his record to 15-6 and lowered his season ERA to 3.42.

“He’s been working on a daily basis to be this guy … he’s under control the whole time out there,” Sox manager Alex Cora said, as seen on NESN’s Red Sox postgame coverage. “He’s been amazing and he’s been very important.”

Very important, indeed. But as for Price, he’s just happy to contribute the way he has been.

“A very big win for us,” the lefty said after the game. “Happy to be a part of it. Happy to just continue to go out there and throw the baseball well.”

Price certainly is showing his best stuff at the right time, especially with playoffs looming, the Red Sox will need him to continue to be what he has been in the second half.

Here are some other notes from Wednesday’s Red Sox-Blue Jays game:

— The Red Sox secured their 100th win for the first time since 1946 when the team finished the regular season with 104 wins. It marks the earliest the franchise has reached the milestone, but Cora isn’t getting complacent.

“Don’t get me wrong, 100 is 100,” he said. “But we’ve got bigger goals.”

— Cora is the first manager to win at least 100 games in his first season since Dusty Baker did it with the San Fransisco Giants in 1993 when the team finished 103-59.

— Boston has the second-most shutout victories this season in the American League with 14, one behind the Cleveland Indians.

— The Sox held on to a 1-0 lead thanks to some solid pitching from Price, Steven Wright and Craig Kimbrel. Price said no matter the score of the game, his mindset remains the same.

“When you’re pitching in a close game … it doesn’t matter if it’s 0-0, 1-0, or 7-0,” the southpaw said. “Always treat it the same. Always go out there like it’s a 0-0 game.”

— With the win, Boston’s magic number to clinch the AL East is seven.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images