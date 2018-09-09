Red Sox Notes: Eduardo Rodriguez’s Ugly Trend Vs. Playoff Contenders Continues

For the most part, Eduardo Rodriguez has been pretty good this season. But there’s one trend that probably shouldn’t be ignored as we get deeper into September.

All of Rodriguez’s losses this season have come against teams that will be playing this October, or in one case were in serious contention.

With the Boston Red Sox’s 5-3 loss to the Houston Astros on Saturday, Rodriguez’s four losses this season have come against the Oakland Athletics, New York Yankees, Seattle Mariners and Astros. Save for the Mariners, who were hot for much of the season before entering a tailspin, the Red Sox likely will face one or two of these teams in the playoffs.

To be fair, Rodriguez does have three victories against contenders, earning wins over the Mariners, Yankees and Atlanta Braves this season.

But with Boston desperately searching for a reliable option to be its fourth starter in the playoffs, the overall trend could be something of a problem.

Chris Sale, David Price and Rick Porcello are locks for the rotation, and Rodriguez reasonably would be the fourth option — especially with Nathan Eovaldi reeling. That means he needs to figure out a way to execute against top offenses.

In Saturday’s loss, the 25-year-old threw 78 pitches in just 3 1/3 innings, allowing five runs on six hits with three walks and four strikeouts.

By and large it has been a good season for Rodriguez, but performances like Saturday’s are an important reminder that it can be a wild ride with him on the mound against a contending team.

Here are some other notes from Saturday’s Red Sox-Astros game:

— Though the starting pitching left much to be desired, the bullpen mostly was sharp, a stark contrast to Friday’s game.

Brandon Workman pitched 1 2/3 innings, while Bobby Poyner and Tyler Thornburg got two innings of action apiece. The trio combined to allow five hits with two walks and four strikeouts in their 5 2/3 innings of scoreless work. Workman did, however, allow an inherited runner to score.

Thornburg was the lone bright spot in Friday’s bullpen meltdown, and he continued that into Saturday’s contest. With no clear eighth inning reliever defined, especially with Matt Barnes shut down indefinitely, expect Thornburg to continue to get those opportunities in the late innings.

It is worth keeping in mind that Thornburg was one of the premier late-inning arms in MLB in 2016 with the Milwaukee Brewers before he was traded to the Red Sox that offseason and his health went south.

— Mitch Moreland has been struggling at the plate lately, but he nearly got a rally started in the eighth.

The first baseman drilled a one-out double down the right field line, but was stranded as Ian Kinsler and Rafael Devers proceeded to strike out.

— The Red Sox and Astros will finish up their three-game set Sunday night, with Boston looking to avoid a sweep.

Boston only has been swept once this season, when it lost three straight to the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park on Aug. 24-26.

— The Red Sox are 12-32 this season when scoring three runs or less. They’re 85-14 when plating four or more.

— Boston’s lead in the American League East now is down to eight games over the Yankees. New York has a chance to cut the deficit to 7 1/2 when they face the Seattle Mariners at 9:05 p.m. ET on Saturday night.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images