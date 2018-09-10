Red Sox Notes: Xander Bogaerts Continues Career Year With four-Hit Game

At this point, it’s fair to say Xander Bogaerts is having the best season of his Major League Baseball career.

The Boston Red Sox shortstop finished 4-for-4 with an RBI in his team’s dramatic 6-5 win over Houston Astros on Sunday. The performance boosted his batting average to .291, the highest it’s been since June 2.

Bogaerts’ average isn’t important, however; he always has been a good contact hitter (career-best .320 average in 2015). Boston needed Bogaerts to do more real damage at the plate this season, and the 25-year-old has delivered in a big way.

Bogaerts’ 93 RBIs already are a career-best. And with 21 homers, he’s one blast away from topping his career-high, which he set in 2016. Furthermore, he’s approaching something that hasn’t been done in Boston since 2003.

Check out this tweet from The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham:

RBI man Xander Bogaerts drives in Mookie Betts. Bogaerts has 93 RBIs (28 in the last 29 games). Last Red Sox shortstop with 100 was Nomar Garciaparra in 2003. He had 105 that season. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) September 10, 2018

No matter how you slice it, Bogaerts is performing better than he ever has. Sure, he’s posted similar average, homer and RBI numbers in the past, but his .880 OPS and .524 slugging percentage are by far the best of his career. Moreover, his eight errors are two less than his full-season career-low of 11, so he’s playing great in the field, too.

But forget the numbers.

If you watch Bogaerts on a daily basis, it’s evident he’s a more impactful hitter and reliable fielder right now than he’s ever been. Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez rightfully have gotten much of the attention this season, but Bogaerts has been no-less important to Bostons’ enormous success this year.

Here are some other notes from Red Sox-Astros:

— Martinez hit a three-run homer in the fifth inning. To state the obvious: The slugger is having one of the best first seasons for a Red Sox player in franchise history.

Most HR in 1st season with Red Sox: Dick Stuart – 42 (1963)

Jimmie Foxx – 41 (1936)

Manny Ramirez – 41 (2001)

J.D. Martinez – 40 (2018) — Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) September 10, 2018

— Martinez had been in a home run slump. He’s even been poking fun at himself over the recent power outage.

J.D. Martinez’s homer was nice since he “has been calling himself Luis Castillo lately, a lot of singles and 4-3s,” Cora said. — Jason Mastrodonato (@JMastrodonato) September 10, 2018

— Boston’s rotation hasn’t been particularly good as of late.

Rick Porcello falls out an out short of a quality start. Granted, quality start is not really a quality statistic. But the Red Sox have two of them in the last 20 games. Both by Price. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) September 10, 2018

— Craig Kimbrel was throwing absolute heat in the ninth inning against the Astros.

Kimbrel threw his 4 hardest pitches of the season that inning. 2x 99.9 mph, 2 x 100.1 mph. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) September 10, 2018

— Typical Alex Cora reaction after the big win:

Cora predictably playing it cool after that huge victory. "Just another day we won. Tomorrow is an off-day, so that’s two days, and we get to the next series." — Jason Mastrodonato (@JMastrodonato) September 10, 2018

— The Red Sox’s magic number to clinch a playoff berth now stands at one. They can earn a spot in the postseason either with a win Tuesday, or a loss from either the Seattle Mariners or the Tampa Bay Rays. The Mariners play the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, whereas the Rays host the Cleveland Indians on Monday.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images