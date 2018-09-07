Red Sox Shut Down Dustin Pedroia For Remainder Of 2018 Season

Dustin Pedroia’s 2018 season officially is over.
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora announced Friday that the second baseman will be shut down for the rest of the season, but is expected to be ready for the 2019 campaign.
Pedroia also addressed the media Friday, confirming that he does believe he will be 100 percent by next year.
The 35-year-old underwent cartilage restoration surgery shortly after the Red Sox season came to an end in 2017. He spent the offseason and first two months of the season rehabbing and made his return to action May 26th.
After playing the entirety of three games on the 26th, 27th and 29th, inflammation from the surgery resulted in him getting scratched from a start May 31st just minutes before first pitch. That proved to be it for Pedroia, who in July left the team to continue his rehab in Arizona and just recently got back to Boston.
Up until Friday, the second baseman never really closed the door on returning the season. In fact, both he and Cora indicated within the last few weeks that Pedroia wanted to contribute before the end of the season.
With Pedroia officially shut down, presumably the trio of Ian Kinsler, Brock Holt and Eduardo Nunez will continue to man second base for the remainder of the year.
Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP