Red Sox Shut Down Dustin Pedroia For Remainder Of 2018 Season

Dustin Pedroia’s 2018 season officially is over.

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora announced Friday that the second baseman will be shut down for the rest of the season, but is expected to be ready for the 2019 campaign.

Cora: Pedroia ‘is not going to come back this season. We went through all the steps during the whole year…But we ran out of time. We’ve got to take care of the individual. … He’s OK with the decision… He’ll be ready for next year, no doubt about it.’ — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) September 7, 2018

Cora says there aren’t regrets about how the team handled the Pedroia recovery : “We went through the process the right way. … We learned from it, and we’re going to be better from it.” — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) September 7, 2018

Cora said Pedroia had arthroscopic surgery in late-July to clean up scar tissue. He’s hitting and fielding but doesn’t have time to build back up in games, especially with minor league season over. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) September 7, 2018

Pedroia also addressed the media Friday, confirming that he does believe he will be 100 percent by next year.

Dustin Pedroia: "Looking at the big picture it's the right thing to do." "I'll be ready, 100 percent [for 2019]." Says most recent surgery was to address scar tissue. — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) September 7, 2018

The 35-year-old underwent cartilage restoration surgery shortly after the Red Sox season came to an end in 2017. He spent the offseason and first two months of the season rehabbing and made his return to action May 26th.

After playing the entirety of three games on the 26th, 27th and 29th, inflammation from the surgery resulted in him getting scratched from a start May 31st just minutes before first pitch. That proved to be it for Pedroia, who in July left the team to continue his rehab in Arizona and just recently got back to Boston.

Up until Friday, the second baseman never really closed the door on returning the season. In fact, both he and Cora indicated within the last few weeks that Pedroia wanted to contribute before the end of the season.

With Pedroia officially shut down, presumably the trio of Ian Kinsler, Brock Holt and Eduardo Nunez will continue to man second base for the remainder of the year.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images