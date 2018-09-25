David Price To Get Ball For Red Sox In Middle Contest Vs. Orioles

The Red Sox will look to make it two in a row against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night at Fenway Park.

After taking the first contest of the three-game set 6-2, Boston will hand the ball to David Price. The southpaw will look to get back in the win column after suffering his seventh loss of the season last Wednesday against the New York Yankees.

Price has been stellar in the second half of the season, and his last outing marked the first time he gave up four or more earned runs since July 1.

The 33-year-old will go for win No. 16 Tuesday and will be opposed by Jimmy Yacabonis, who is 0-2 in 10 appearances (five starts) for the O’s this season.

For Tuesday’s full pitching preview, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images