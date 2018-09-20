Red Sox Turn To Eduardo Rodriguez With Hopes Of Clinching AL East Title

Eduardo Rodriguez will try to seal the division for Boston on Thusday.

The Red Sox couldn’t clinch the American League East on Wednesday as they fell 10-1 to the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, but they’ll try again in the series finale when they send Rodriguez to the bump.

The left-hander is coming off a strong outing against the Toronto Blue Jays in which he tossed six innings of one-run ball with seven strikeouts. The Yankees will counter with Masahiro Tanaka, who also is coming off a quality start against the Jays in which he threw six scoreless frames with eight punchouts.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Young/USA TODAY Sports Images