Red Sox Turn To Rick Porcello For Tuesday’s Middle Game Vs. Braves

Rick Porcello has been an innings eater for the Boston Red Sox this season, but that hasn’t been the case of late.

The veteran right-hander turned in five-inning outings in each of his last two starts, but he’ll look to buck that trend Tuesday night when he takes the hill in Atlanta against the Braves.

The Red Sox are set to up against Brockton, Mass. native Sean Newcomb, who might just have a little extra juice for the middle game at SunTrust Park.

For a preview of the pitching matchup, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports