Red Sox Vs. Astros Live Stream: Watch MLB Game Online

The Red Sox have a chance to end their weekend on a positive note.

Boston dropped the first two contests of their three-game set against the Houston Astros this weekend. Friday night the bullpen fell apart, while Saturday both the starting pitching and offense were uninspired.

But a win in Sunday’s primetime matchup possibly could change the tone, at least a little bit, as the Red Sox look to avoid their second three-game sweep of the season.

Here’s how to watch Sunday’s Red Sox-Astros game online:

When: Sunday, September 9 at 8:08 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images