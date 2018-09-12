Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays Lineup: Mitch Moreland, Rafael Devers Return

The Boston Red Sox look to extend their win streak to three Wednesday night when they battle the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox’s lineup for the middle contest will look a bit different than it did for the series opener. Mitch Moreland and Rafael Devers return to play first base and third base, respectively, while Tuesday night’s hero Brock Holt will get the nod at second base. Ian Kinsler and Eduardo Nunez will start the night on the bench.

Boston will give the ball to David Price, who’s been one of the best pitchers in all of Major League Baseball in the second half. The left-hander hasn’t suffered a loss since July 1 and has given up two runs or less in seven of his last 10 outings. Price will be opposed by Jays right-hander Aaron Sanchez, who will be making his fourth start since returning from the 60-day disabled list Aug. 25.

Here are the full lineups for Wednesday’s Red Sox-Blue Jays game:

RED SOX (99-46)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Rafael Devers, 3B

Brock Holt, 2B

Sandy Leon, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

David Price, LHP (14-6, 3.57 ERA)

BLUE JAYS (65-79)

Billy McKinney, RF

Devon Travis, 2B

Lourdes Gurriel Jr., SS

Kendrys Morales, DH

Yangervis Solarte, 3B

Teoscar Hernandez, LF

Rowdy Tellez, 1B

Danny Jansen, C

Jonathan Davis, CF

Aaron Sanchez, RHP (4-5, 5.17 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via David Kohl/USA TODAY Sports