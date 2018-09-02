Red Sox Vs. White Sox Lineups: Blake Swihart Starts, Andrew Benintendi Sits

The Boston Red Sox on Sunday will look to make it three out of four against the Chicago White Sox.

Boston has taken two of the first three games in its four-game set at Guaranteed Rate Field, and it will send left-hander Brian Johnson to the mound Sunday afternoon in hopes of securing the series victory. The White Sox will counter with right-hander James Shields, who Red Sox fans know all-too well.

As for the lineups, Andrew Benintendi will get the day off as the Red Sox will start J.D. Martinez in left field. Brock Holt will start as the designated hitter, and Blake Swihart will handle catching duties and bat eighth.

Here are the full lineups for Sunday’s Red Sox-White Sox game:

BOSTON RED SOX (94-43)

Mookie Betts, RF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Mitch Moreland, 1B

J.D. Martinez, LF

Eduardo Nunez, 3B

Ian Kinsler, 2B

Brock Holt, DH

Blake Swihart, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Brian Johnson, LHP (4-3, 4.02 ERA)

CHICAGO WHITE SOX (54-82)

Ryan LaMarre, RF

Tim Anderson, SS

Matt Davidson, 1B

Daniel Palka, LF

Jose Rondon, DH

Kevan Smith, C

Yoan Moncada, 2B

Carlos Sanchez, 3B

Adam Engel, CF

James Shields, RHP (5-15, 4.54 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images