Red Sox Vs. White Sox Lineups: Christian Vazquez, Eduardo Rodriguez Return

The Boston Red Sox are getting two familiar faces back in their lineup for the first time in weeks.
Left-handed starter Eduardo Rodriguez will get the ball Saturday and will be caught by Christian Vazquez as the Sox play Game 3 of a four-game set against the Chicago White Sox.
Both players — as well as knuckleballer Steven Wright — were activated from the 10-day disabled list Saturday morning, with Wright heading to the bullpen. Rodriguez hasn’t pitched at the big league level since July 14, getting sidelined after a collision on a play at first base, which caused ligament damage in his ankle. Vazquez, meanwhile, broke his pinky finger on a slide into second July 7. He’ll hit eighth Saturday night.
The White Sox will counter with left-hander Carlos Rodon on the mound.
Here are the lineups for both teams:
BOSTON RED SOX (93-43)
Mookie Betts, RF
Andrew Benintendi, LF
Steve Pearce, 1B
J.D. Martinez, DH
Xander Bogaerts, SS
Eduardo Nunez, 3B
Ian Kinsler, 2B
Christian Vazquez, C
Jackie Bradley Jr., CF
Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (11-3, 3.44 ERA)
CHICAGO WHITE SOX (54-81)
Tim Anderson, SS
Nicky Delmonico, DH
Avisail Garcia, RF
Matt Davidson, 1B
Yoan Moncada, 2B
Ryan LaMarre, LF
Omar Narvaez, C
Yolmer Sanchez, 3B
Adam Engel, CF
Carlos Rodon, RHP (6-3, 2.70 ERA)
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images
