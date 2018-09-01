Red Sox Vs. White Sox Lineups: Christian Vazquez, Eduardo Rodriguez Return

The Boston Red Sox are getting two familiar faces back in their lineup for the first time in weeks.

Left-handed starter Eduardo Rodriguez will get the ball Saturday and will be caught by Christian Vazquez as the Sox play Game 3 of a four-game set against the Chicago White Sox.

Both players — as well as knuckleballer Steven Wright — were activated from the 10-day disabled list Saturday morning, with Wright heading to the bullpen. Rodriguez hasn’t pitched at the big league level since July 14, getting sidelined after a collision on a play at first base, which caused ligament damage in his ankle. Vazquez, meanwhile, broke his pinky finger on a slide into second July 7. He’ll hit eighth Saturday night.

The White Sox will counter with left-hander Carlos Rodon on the mound.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (93-43)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Steve Pearce, 1B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Eduardo Nunez, 3B

Ian Kinsler, 2B

Christian Vazquez, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (11-3, 3.44 ERA)

CHICAGO WHITE SOX (54-81)

Tim Anderson, SS

Nicky Delmonico, DH

Avisail Garcia, RF

Matt Davidson, 1B

Yoan Moncada, 2B

Ryan LaMarre, LF

Omar Narvaez, C

Yolmer Sanchez, 3B

Adam Engel, CF

Carlos Rodon, RHP (6-3, 2.70 ERA)

