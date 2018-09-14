Red Sox Wrap: Boston Uses Eighth-Inning Rally To Down Blue Jays 4-3

The Boston Red Sox won’t see the Toronto Blue Jays again until 2019, and Canada’s team certainly is happy about that.

With a 4-3 win Thursday at Fenway Park, the Red Sox finished the season with a 15-4 record against their American League East rivals and completed the three-game sweep in the process.

Boston jumped out to a 3-1 lead thanks to solo home runs from J.D. Martinez and Rafael Devers, but the Jays tied the game in the eighth inning against Joe Kelly. But the Sox responded immediately, retaking the lead in the bottom of the inning when Yangervis Solarte dropped a pop fly in shallow right that allowed Xander Bogaerts to score what would be the winning run.

With the win, the Red Sox improved to 101-46, while the Blue Jays fell to 65-81.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Domination.

The Sox have owned the Jays all season.

ON THE BUMP

— Eduardo Rodriguez posted a solid start Thursday for the Sox. The young lefty gave up one run on five hits while striking out seven and walking none in six innings.

The left-hander worked a 1-2-3 first inning and skated around some early trouble in the second, but he was unable to keep the Jays off the board for long as Toronto struck in the third frame.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. ripped a one-out single to center and moved to second on a groundout from Solarte. It looked like Rodriguez might wiggle out of the jam, but Justin Smoak poked an RBI single to shallow center to tie the game at one.

Rodriguez pitched a scoreless fourth and finished his outing by posting 1-2-3 innings in the fifth and sixth.

— Ryan Brasier tossed a 1-2-3 seventh.

— Bobby Poyner entered in the eighth and gave up a solo home run to Gurriel to make it 3-2. He was replaced by Joe Kelly after recording the first two outs of the inning.

— Kelly relieved Poyner and promptly walked Smoak. gave up a single to Kendrys Morales and hit Randal Grichuk to load the bases. The right-hander then hit Kevin Pillar to force in a run to tie the game at three and end his night.

— Brandon Workman struck out Brandon McKinney to end the inning and leave the bases loaded.

— Craig Kimbrel recorded the save with a flawless ninth.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Martinez got the Red Sox on the board when he launched a solo home run to right field in the second inning. It was his 41st round-tripper on the season.

— Boston retook the lead in the third when Jackie Bradley Jr. led off the inning with a double off the Green Monster. He moved to third on an Andrew Benintendi groundout and scored on a sacrifice fly by Ian Kinsler.

— Devers, who entered the game as a pinch-runner in the third inning, extended Boston’s lead to 3-1 with a solo home run in the sixth inning.

— With the game tied at three in the eighth, the Red Sox mounted a one-out rally. Bogaerts laced a double down the left field line and stole third to put the go-ahead run 90 feet away. Blake Swihart hit a towering pop fly that should have been out No. 2. Solarte drifted back into shallow right field, but the infielder never had a good beat on it, as the ball eventually hit off the end of his glove, allowing Bogaerts to trot home and make it 4-3.

— Martinez and Bogaerts each recorded two hits.

— Eduardo Nunez, Mitch Moreland, Christian Vazquez, Devers and Bradley had one hit apiece.

— Benintendi, Kinsler, Swihart and Brock Holt each went hitless.

TWEET OF THE GAME

The summer of J.D. continues.

In the 4 years of Statcast data, Martinez's 18 oppo homers are the 2nd most by any hitter in a season, behind only … himself, last season. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) September 14, 2018

UP NEXT

The Red Sox will open a three-game series with the New York Mets on Friday at Fenway Park. Hector Velazquez is scheduled to get the start for Boston, while New York will counter with Noah Syndergaard. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.