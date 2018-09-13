Red Sox Wrap: Price Helps Lift Boston To 100th Win With 1-0 Victory Vs. Blue Jays

A day after clinching a playoff berth, the Boston Red Sox reached another milestone in their spectacular season.

The team secured its 100th win of the season Wednesday night, thanks to some lights-out pitching from David Price and a wild pitch from the opposing side as Boston squeaked by the Toronto Blue Jays, 1-0, at Fenway Park on Wednesday night.

The offense seemingly was quiet on a night when Price continued to showcase his best stuff, but one run was all the Red Sox needed to secure their 100th win and inch closer to clinching the American League East division.

With the win, the Red Sox improved to 100-46, while the Blue Jays slipped to 65-80.

GAME IN A WORD

Price.

The left-hander has showcased his best stuff post All-Star break, and Wednesday night was no different.

ON THE BUMP

— David Price was brilliant, tossing seven scoreless innings with no walks and seven strikeouts.

The southpaw carried a perfect game into the fifth inning, but a Yangervis Solarte one-out single put an end to perfection. Toronto couldn’t capitalize with a runner on, though, as Price got the last two outs of the stanza with a lineout and strikeout.

With two outs in the second, Solarte again singled, but Price got Teoscar Hernandez to strike out swinging to end the threat and preserve Boston’s 1-0 lead. His night concluded after the out, as he left to a standing ovation from the Fenway Park crowd.

— Steven Wright pitched the eighth and immediately ran into some trouble after he gave up a leadoff double followed by a walk. But he responded by getting the next three outs and kept the one-run lead safe.

— Craig Kimbrel put the tying run on via a walk with two outs, but got Dwight Smith Jr. looking at strike three to close out the game.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Boston struck first in the fifth inning after Blue Jays starter Aaron Sanchez ran into a bit of trouble. Rafael Devers moved to third on a Brock Holt single, and later scored on a wild pitch to give the Red Sox the 1-0 lead.

— The team threatened to extend the lead in the eighth after Jackie Bradley Jr. doubled and later stole third before Mookie Betts walked. A J.D. Martinez walk loaded the bases for Xander Bogaerts, but the shortstop flied out to end the potential threat.

— Betts, Bogaerts, Brock Holt and Bradley all had a hit for the Red Sox.

— All other Boston batters went hitless on the night.

TWEET OF THE GAME

Dominance.

David Price done after 7 IP. * 1.82 ERA in his last 10 starts. * 1.56 ERA in 9 starts since the All-Star break. * Season ERA down to 3.42. * Sox have 3 quality starts since Aug. 19. He has all three of them. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) September 13, 2018

UP NEXT

The two sides will wrap up their three-game set with Game 3 at Fenway Park on Thursday night. Eduardo Rodriguez is expected to get the ball for Boston and be opposed by Sam Gaviglio. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET.

