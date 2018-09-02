Red Sox’s Brian Johnson Looking To Continue Success On Mound As Starter

Brian Johnson is no Chris Sale, but the Boston Red Sox left-hander is a darn-good pitcher in his own right.

Johnson has appeared in 33 games this season for the Red Sox, including 11 as a starter. On the year, the 27-year-old is 4-3 with a 4.02 ERA.

He’s been at his best, however, when pitching as a starter. And Johnson will look to continue that success Sunday when he toes the rubber against the Chicago White Sox.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images