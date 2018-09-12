Red Sox’s Chris Sale Breaks Down One-Inning Outing Vs. Blue Jays

We knew Chris Sale’s outing Tuesday night was going to be brief, but not even the left-hander probably thought it would be that brief.

Sale tossed just one inning against the Toronto Blue Jays in his return to the mound, allowing one hit while striking out two in a scoreless frame.

After the Boston Red Sox’s 7-2 win at Fenway Park, Sale admitted he was a little erratic and rushed things a bit. Still, the southpaw “felt good” in his first appearance since returning from his second disabled list stint of the season.

For more from Sale, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.