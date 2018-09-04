Red Sox’s Chris Sale Knows Shoulder Inflammation Never Was ‘Major Issue’

It’s been just over two weeks since Chris Sale found himself back on the disabled list with left shoulder inflammation, and even though he made just one start before it resurfaced, the left-hander knows the injury wasn’t one to worry about.

The Boston Red Sox starter owns a 12-4 record with an American League-leading 1.97 ERA. And while the team expects him to return to the mound soon, Sale said he won’t be making any changes to how he throws a baseball, despite two trips to the DL.

“I’m not going to show up to spring training next year thinking we’re going to focus on this. Whenever I get done with this I’m going back to exactly what I used to do,” Sale said, via . WEEI’s Rob Bradford. “It hasn’t been exactly blown up or gone too in-depth because it’s not a big deal. If there was a serious issue we would have to address it and we would be open about it. But we haven’t had to.”

The optimism about his shoulder certainly should put Red Sox fans at ease, especially with how adamant Sale is about his shoulder not being anything that anyone should fret because all starting pitchers experience something similar.

“There was never any major issue with my shoulder. That’s the most important part. I think just being able to take a step back and just kind of focus on what I need to focus on,” he said. “I never want to do this again but in the end there will be something I can take from this I can carry on forward.

“This wasn’t something that happened on a single pitch or a mechanical issue or anything. It’s just something that happens with starting pitchers. Shoulders elbows, backs, knees all those kind of things, athletes run into them. It wasn’t anything chronic that came from before or is going to last forever.”

Sale is expected to throw off a mound Tuesday before manager Alex Cora decides what the next plan of action will be. But judging from the lefty’s comments, he certainly seems confident in his ability to pick up right where he left off.

