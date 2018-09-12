Red Sox’s David Price Opens Up About Putting End To Playoff Struggles

David Price has put together a decorated Major League Baseball career, but there’s still a glaring hole in the veteran left-hander’s résumé.

Pitching in the playoffs hasn’t been kind to Price, who owns a 2-8 postseason record with a 5.03 ERA. While Price did toss 6 2/3 scoreless innings for the Boston Red Sox in last year’s playoffs, the southpaw recently was rather candid about needing to get it done on the biggest stage.

“I could go 35-0 in the regular season with a zero (ERA) and it wouldn’t matter,” Price said, per WEEI’s Rob Bradford. “I need to win in October. That’s that. Regular season means nothing for me.”

Price consistently has vocalized his desire to win a World Series title, and he’ll need to be sharp if the Red Sox have any hope of doing so this season. The five-time All-Star is on pace to have great momentum heading into the 2018 playoffs, as he’s been one of the best pitchers in the league in the second half of the campaign.

And if the Sox continue to string together seasons in which they reach the postseason, Price likely will be a part of it. The 33-year-old made it clear Tuesday that he’s not thinking about opting out of his contract with Boston this offseason, as he’s not interested in joining a “lesser team.”

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports