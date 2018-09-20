Red Sox’s Eduardo Rodriguez Has Thrived On Yankee Stadium Mound In His Career

Eduardo Rodriguez has thrived in the most important ballpark other than his home diamond — Yankee Stadium.

The Boston Red Sox left-hander will take the mound Thursday in the series finale against the New York Yankees, looking to improve his career ERA in the Bronx and deliver the American League East title for the Sox.

In his career, Rodriguez is 4-3 with a 3.16 ERA against the Bronx Bombers, but at Yankee Stadium his ERA is even more impressive at 3.00.

To hear NESN’s Davie O’Brien and Dennis Eckersley break down Rodriguez’s start against the Yankees, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images