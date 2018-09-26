Red Sox’s Red-Hot Offense Leads MLB In Several Statistical Categories

The Boston Red Sox are pacing Major League Baseball in wins with a franchise-record 106 victories, and they owe a lot of that success to an incredible offense.

The Sox, entering Wednesday’s doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, are leading the MLB in batting average, runs, slugging percentage and extra-base hits.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images