Red Sox’s Rick Porcello Searching For Consistency As Playoffs Near

Rick Porcello is having a good season, but not a great one.

The Boston Red Sox right-hander is 16-7 with a 4.27 ERA in 30 starts this year. He’s just 2-3 with a 5.82 ERA in his last seven starts, however, which is troublesome, considering the playoffs are just around the corner.

Porcello talked about finding consistency ahead of his start against the New York Mets on Saturday.

To hear from the 2016 American League Cy Young Award winner, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Joseph Abboud.