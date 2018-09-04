Reds’ Joey Votto Trades Jersey To Fan For ‘Votto For President’ T-Shirt

A trade went down that involved the Cincinnati Reds on Monday afternoon.

Joey Votto noticed a fan near his team’s dugout who was sporting a shirt that caught the first baseman’s eye. So much so, in fact, that he proposed a deal with the guy.

The fan was wearing a T-shirt that read “Votto for President,” and in the exchange, Votto got himself a new shirt and the fan got himself a pretty sweet souvenir.

Check it out:

Joey Votto liked this fan's shirt so much, he traded him a jersey for it. pic.twitter.com/Aw3Tuli9CH — Cut4 (@Cut4) September 3, 2018

Simply awesome.

Cincinnati ultimately would lose 5-1 to the Pittsburgh Pirates, but despite the loss, the fan has a memory he won’t soon forget.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images