Reds’ Joey Votto Trades Jersey To Fan For ‘Votto For President’ T-Shirt

A trade went down that involved the Cincinnati Reds on Monday afternoon.
Joey Votto noticed a fan near his team’s dugout who was sporting a shirt that caught the first baseman’s eye. So much so, in fact, that he proposed a deal with the guy.
The fan was wearing a T-shirt that read “Votto for President,” and in the exchange, Votto got himself a new shirt and the fan got himself a pretty sweet souvenir.
Check it out:
Simply awesome.
Cincinnati ultimately would lose 5-1 to the Pittsburgh Pirates, but despite the loss, the fan has a memory he won’t soon forget.
Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images
