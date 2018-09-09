Redskins Vs. Cardinals Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 1 Game Online

The Washington Redskins are hoping a change at quarterback — Alex Smith in for Kirk Cousins — will turn around their fortunes and lead them back to the NFL playoffs.

The Cardinals finished last in the NFC West last season, but they are getting back superstar running back David Johnson, who missed nearly the entire 2017 season after suffering a wrist injury in Week 1.

Both teams begin their journey toward the playoffs Sunday in Arizona.

Here’s how and when to watch Redskins vs. Cardinals:

Start Time: Sunday, Sept. 9 at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Yahoo! Sports

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images