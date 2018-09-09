Rick Porcello Gets Ball For Red Sox In Sunday’s Series Finale Vs. Astros

The Boston Red Sox only have suffered one three-game sweep this season, and they’ll aim to keep it that way Sunday night at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox will send Rick Porcello to the hill as they look to salvage their series with the Houston Astros. The right-hander hasn’t been his usual self of late, as he’s failed to log six innings in each of his last three starts.

Houston will counter with Dallas Keuchel, who’s only suffered one loss in his last seven outings.

For a preview of Sunday’s pitching matchup, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports