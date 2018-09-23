Rick Porcello Just ‘Okay’ In Red Sox’s 11-Inning Loss To Indians

The Boston Red Sox lost a tough 11-inning game to the Cleveland Indians on Saturday, but manager Alex Cora was focused on bigger things.

Starter Rick Porcello was expected to pitch just five innings Saturday in order to keep his innings down as the Sox move towards the playoffs. The right-hander pitched five solid innings, giving up four runs (three earned) to the high-powered Indian’s offense.

When discussing Porcello’s outing, Cora described it as “okay,” but also added there are “bigger things here,” alluding to Boston’s playoff hopes.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images