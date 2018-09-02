Roger Federer’s Shot Around Net At US Open Left Nick Kyrgios Speechless

A day when Roger Federer isn’t absolutely disgusting at tennis must be coming, right?

Maybe.

The Swiss tennis legend scored an impressive 6-4, 6-1, 7-5 victory over Aussie Nick Kyrgios in third-round play at the U.S. Open on Saturday. The match featured no shortage of highlights, including a jaw-dropping shot from Federer that left Kyrgios speechless during the third set.

Check this out:

Are

……You

…………Serious?@rogerfederer delivers the shot of the tournament! Sit back and enjoy…#USOpen pic.twitter.com/6GEdG2CcpW — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 1, 2018

We admit: We also didn’t know you could shoot the ball around the net.

Take a look at Kyrgios’ reaction:

Don’t worry, Nick: Plenty of tennis players feel your pain.

The second-seeded Federer advanced to the Round of 16 with the victory. He’ll square off with Aussie John Millman on Monday for the right to play in the quarterfinals.

Federer, of course, is in search of his 20th Grand Slam singles title. The 37-year-old already holds the record for most Grand Slam victories with 20.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images