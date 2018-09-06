Roger Goodell’s Mentions Are In Shambles After ‘Football Is Back’ Tweet

You know what they say: The NFL season doesn’t truly begin until fans start roasting Roger Goodell.
The NFL commissioner took to Twitter on Thursday to celebrate the official beginning of the 2018 season, which kicks off Thursday night when the Atlanta Falcons visit the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
Goodell’s statement was full of the usual fluff — “we’re looking forward to another year of the amazing” — and (obviously) didn’t touch on any of the myriad issues facing the NFL at the moment, including its inability to find common ground with players over their protests during the national anthem, a new helmet rule that caused mass confusion during the preseason and the looming issue of player safety as the long-term effects of head injuries come into focus.
So, while Goodell stayed above the fray, Twitter was more than happy to use the comment section as a forum to bash the commish. Here’s a small sampling:
Some things never change.
Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP