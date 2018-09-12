Sam Kennedy Elated To Have Red Sox In Postseason For Third Straight Year

The Boston Red Sox will be playing postseason baseball for the third straight season.

With their win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday, the Red Sox clinched at least a spot in the Wild Card game. Their goals obviously are higher than that, and the magic number to win the division entering Wednesday’s action is nine.

So while there still is work to do, team president and CEO Sam Kennedy couldn’t be happier to have Boston back in the playoffs for the third straight season.

