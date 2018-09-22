Sam Travis Has Night To Remember In Red Sox’s 7-5 Win Over Indians

Sam Travis had a night to remember in Cleveland.

With most of the Boston Red Sox’s normal position players getting the night off Friday against the Indians, Travis got the nod in left field and made the most of his opportunity.

The 25-year-old went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBIs in the Red Sox’s 7-5 win at Progressive Field. That home run, an opposite-field solo shot in the third inning, was Travis’ first career dinger in the big leagues.

After the game, NESN’s Guerin Austin caught up with Travis to ask about the round-tripper and the Red Sox’s depth heading into the playoffs.

To hear from Travis, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings Live” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images