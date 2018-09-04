Sorry, New York: Stephen A. Smith Ranks Boston As Top Sports City In America

Who has it better than Boston? If you ask Stephen A. Smith, it doesn’t get much better in sports than the championship hotbed of America.

The “First Take” co-commentator was asked to rank the top-five sports cities in America during the show’s debut at their New York studio, and it didn’t go over well with fans in the Big Apple.

Smith, a native New Yorker, tweeted out his list after the show and Boston claimed yet another title, beating out Philadelphia and Houston for the top spot. New York came in a distant fourth.

Boston is No. 1 right now!! pic.twitter.com/K3RbRMIGMp — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) September 3, 2018

Smith’s opinions often are overstated and ridiculous, but this certainly is one we can get behind.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images