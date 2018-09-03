Steelers ‘Disappointed’ Le’Veon Bell Skipped Practice, Hasn’t Signed Tender

All is not well for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The team is getting ready for its Week 1 game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, but that preparation is missing one key player: superstar running back Le’Veon Bell.

Bell was franchise tagged for the second consecutive year after he and the team weren’t able to come to an agreement on a long-term contract earlier this summer.

The 26-year-old running back still hasn’t signed his franchise tender and he was absent at Monday’s practice. This prompted the following statement from Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert:

Bell and Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown arguably are the best players at their respective positions. Pittsburgh is a legitimate Super Bowl contender when both are healthy and playing. Without one or both, the Steelers only are a slightly above average team with a small chance of dethroning the rival New England Patriots as the AFC champions.

Given Bell’s importance to the Steelers, they must do everything possible to repair this relationship and get the dual-threat running back onto the field ASAP.

