Stephen A. Smith Goes Off On Max Kellerman Over Tom Brady ‘Cliff’ Take

Stephen A. Smith has had enough.

Max Kellerman has been saying for a while that Tom Brady’s production soon will drop off “a cliff,” a stance the New England Patriots quarterback has made sound foolish by continuing to perform at a high level ahead of his age-41 season. And he doubled down (again) Friday on ESPN’s “First Take” by predicting the “cliff game” is coming this Sunday when the Patriots open their 2018 season against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium.

Well, this prediction didn’t sit well with Smith, who went off on Kellerman for his Brady stance. Check out the exchange in the video below.

Brady might regress someday before retiring. Even the great ones typically take a step back before calling it quits. But Brady is coming off an MVP season and another Super Bowl appearance, yet Kellerman is sticking to his guns in the hopes of someday coming out smelling like a rose.

Who could blame Smith for running out of patience?

