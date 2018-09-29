Steve Pearce Discusses Career Success Against Yankees’ J.A. Happ

Even though the Red Sox dropped the first game of their final series of the season to the New York Yankees 11-6, there was one bright spot for Boston on the night.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Steve Pearce uncorked a grand slam off J.A. Happ into the Green Monster seats to make it 8-4 in favor of New York. Pearce has fared well against Happ in his career, as the grand slam marked the sixth round-tripper the infielder has hit off the pitcher.

Pearce talked after the game about his success against the left-hander, noting it’s always a battle between the two. To hear Pearce’s comments, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.