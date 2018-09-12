Steve Yzerman Explains Decision To Step Down As GM Of Lightning

To cap off a busy day in the NHL, which saw the Boston Bruins trade Adam McQuaid to the New York Rangers, Steve Yzerman unexpectedly has stepped down as the general manager of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Yzerman had occupied the position since 2010, coming to Tampa after serving in the Detroit Red Wings’ front office. He will remain with the Lightning through the 2018-19 season, serving as senior adviser to new general manager Julien BriseBois.

After the news was announced, Yzerman explained his decision to step down.

“To do the job the way it needs to be done and to be with my family as well, it’s becoming difficult to do,” Yzerman said, via ESPN. “Hence the decision. I will be wherever I’m needed to be for Julien moving forward.”

Yzerman’s decision to step down came as a shock to the NHL community and has sparked the question as to what his next move will be.

Yzerman spent his entire Hall of Fame playing career with the Red Wings and currently owns homes in both Tampa and Detroit. Some believe this is the first step for him to eventually take over as GM of the Red Wings.

Although Yzerman remains “100 percent committed” to his role for the upcoming campaign, it remains to be seen how much longer he’ll hang around with the Lightning.

