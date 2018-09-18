Steven Wright Draws Tim Wakefield Comparison Due To Bullpen Adaptability

Injuries caused Steven Wright to miss a chunk of the season, but right now he appears to be at the top of his game.

Ever since the knuckleballer was activated off of the disabled list in early September, Wright has been a staple out of the bullpen for manager Alex Cora, allowing zero earned runs in six appearances and notching his first career save on September 16th.

Prior to Tuesday’s game against the New York Yankees, NESN’s Tom Caron, Jim Rice and Steve Lyons discussed Wright’s importance for a deep playoff run.

To hear their take on Wright, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Jennifer Buchanan/USA TODAY Sports Images