Take Inside Look At Patriots’ Locker Room After Week 1 Win Over Texans

The New England Patriots are off and running in the 2018 NFL season.

The Patriots kicked off the new campaign on a high note with a hard-fought 27-20 victory over the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium.

As is customary after a victory, the Pats released some inside footage from the locker room following the game. The clip included a patented postgame message from head coach Belichick, as well as a team singing of “Happy Birthday” for Matthew Slater, who turned 33 on Sunday.

You can watch the locker room video here.

The Patriots will have their work cut out for them to make it back-to-back wins, as their first road game of the season will be an AFC Championship Game rematch against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports