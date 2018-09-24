Tom Brady Feels ‘Terrible’ For Jimmy Garoppolo After Apparent ACL Injury

Tom Brady had a rough Sunday — but his former protege endured far worse.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback suffered a non-contact knee injury against the Kansas City Chiefs that the team fears is an ACL tear. Brady, who spent three years in the New England Patriots’ quarterback room with Garoppolo, was asked about his former teammate’s stroke of bad luck Monday morning on WEEI’s “Kirk & Callahan” radio show.

“I feel terrible for him,” Brady said. “It’s a tough injury. I feel bad for Jimmy, and it’s football. Things happen like that. I’ve been through an ACL. It just sucks. You hate to see people go down, and (Jimmy) is someone I really like and have been friends with since the day he got here. It just sucks to have to go through that.”

If Garoppolo did tear his ACL, Brady knows how he feels: The 41-year-old QB suffered the same injury during Week 1 of the 2008 season — also against the Chiefs, ironically enough — that caused him to miss the rest of the campaign.

Brady obviously has rebounded successfully from that injury and still is playing a decade later, so there’s hope for Jimmy G. Perhaps the mentor will give his former pupil a few pointers on the recovery process going forward/

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images