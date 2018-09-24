MLB Rumors: Yankees Unlikely To Meet Zach Britton’s Contract Demands

Zach Britton loves New York, but his time in the Big Apple ultimately might prove to be a fling.

The New York Yankees are unlikely to offer the relief pitcher his desired contract terms, NJ Advance Media’s Brendan Kuty reported Monday morning, citing a source with knowledge of the team’s personnel decisions. The Yankees have used Britton primarily as a middle reliever since they acquired him in July via trade with the Baltimore Orioles, but he’ll reportedly pursue the type of salary teams pay closers on the open market. The Yankees reportedly are “highly unlikely” to meet Britton’s demands because Aroldis Chapman is their closer, and he’s set to earn $17.2 million in each of the next three seasons.

Britton, 30, is in the last year of his contract and he looks set to enter free agency this offseason. His contract pays him $12 million in 2018, but he’ll probably have to look elsewhere for a raise.

That outcome likely will disappoint Britton, who told NJ Advance Media he has enjoyed his time with the Yankees and is keen to return to the team in 2019.

“I’m sure we’ll kind of see where they are and where we are, but I would definitely love to be back,” Britton said. “I don’t know where they are in terms of arbitration raises and all that, but this would definitely be one of my top choices.”

